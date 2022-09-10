Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 29,054 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,054 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.07% of Amgen worth $90,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen Stock Up 0.9 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $247.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.25. The company has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.