Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 29,054 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,054 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.07% of Amgen worth $90,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Amgen Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $247.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.25. The company has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Amgen Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amgen (AMGN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.