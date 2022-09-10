Personal Capital Advisors Corp Acquires 47,443 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,248,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,443 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.25% of DuPont de Nemours worth $91,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD opened at $58.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.47. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $52.56 and a one year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

