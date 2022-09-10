Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 58,257 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 405.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,257 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $373,702,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,139,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,933 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,677 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3,085.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,808,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,903 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.30.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,363 shares of company stock worth $1,661,560 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $71.67 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $41.88 and a twelve month high of $76.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.41. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

