Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New $5.75 Million Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 76,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,123,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $421.53 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $111.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.33.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

