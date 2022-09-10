Graham Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 167.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,780 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 54,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cushman & Wakefield

In related news, insider Michelle Mackay purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $51,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

NYSE:CWK opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.48. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $23.54.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Articles

