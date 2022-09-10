Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Stock Holdings Increased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 1,136.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,072 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Radian Group worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,843,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,992,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,410 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,540,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 61.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,357,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,144 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDN shares. Bank of America upgraded Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Compass Point cut their target price on Radian Group to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $21.16 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $24.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.60. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 56.45%. The company had revenue of $286.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

