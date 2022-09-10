Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 922,628 Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 612,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922,628 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.43% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPOF. Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 3,379,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,440,000 after buying an additional 2,043,708 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 43,003.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,520,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after buying an additional 1,517,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,489,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after buying an additional 326,171 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after buying an additional 455,899 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 677,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after buying an additional 192,700 shares during the period. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Price Performance

IPOF stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.99.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Company Profile

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

