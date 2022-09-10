Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 542.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in Avangrid by 37.3% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 56,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 15,322 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Avangrid by 20.9% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 274,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 47,357 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Avangrid by 295.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 108,909 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avangrid by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the period. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid Stock Performance

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $53.95. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.81.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp downgraded Avangrid from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

