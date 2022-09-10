NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Bought by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 320.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,541 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,206 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $92,207,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,470,000 after buying an additional 750,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after buying an additional 356,265 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,664,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $140,492,000 after buying an additional 132,600 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 734,627 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $62,003,000 after buying an additional 122,564 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NEP stock opened at $84.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.34.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 39.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

