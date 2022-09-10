Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires 15,297 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 551.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,297 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,978,000 after buying an additional 258,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,996,000 after buying an additional 179,800 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 125,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,779,000 after buying an additional 89,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2,147.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 75,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,138,000 after purchasing an additional 41,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Summit Insights cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.38.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $200,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $702,045.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $129.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a current ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $113.47 and a one year high of $211.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.88.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 239.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

