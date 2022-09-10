Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 191,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.10% of Newmark Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NMRK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 22,509 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 12,905 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 297.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 93,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13. Newmark Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Newmark Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $755.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.36%.

Insider Activity at Newmark Group

In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 329,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,997,190.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 8,348,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,054,233.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Newmark Group to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Newmark Group

(Get Rating)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.