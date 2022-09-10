Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of National Health Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Insider Transactions at National Health Investors

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.93 per share, for a total transaction of $98,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,147.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Health Investors Trading Up 1.0 %

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $66.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 12.92. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NHI shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

National Health Investors Profile

(Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.