Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 31,816 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 598.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,816 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $91.47 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $58.60 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

