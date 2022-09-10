Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $5.52 Million in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 544,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.37% of BridgeBio Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 10,695 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 218,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 83,823 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 22,599 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

BBIO opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.60. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

