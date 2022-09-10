Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,846 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 41,856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,747,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,760,083 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $695,913,000 after buying an additional 131,368 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $1,454,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 13,562.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 178,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,126,000 after buying an additional 177,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $168.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.59 and a 200-day moving average of $174.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $140.33 and a 52 week high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.05.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

