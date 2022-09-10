Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock Holdings Increased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 348.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,907 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $202,776.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,050.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,603 shares of company stock worth $1,341,991 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $60.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.05.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.50%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

