Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 145,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.21% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KREF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 40.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 109,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 11.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

KREF opened at $19.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 430.34, a current ratio of 430.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.73.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 48.10% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.53%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

