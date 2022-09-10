Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Director Bobby J. Griffin Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) Director Bobby J. Griffin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $16,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,726. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hanesbrands Stock Up 4.7 %

HBI opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on HBI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 20,283,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195,851 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth $77,773,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,019,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $357,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,830 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth $19,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

