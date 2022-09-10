Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CFO Jorge Celaya Sells 2,600 Shares

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) CFO Jorge Celaya sold 2,600 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jorge Celaya also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 25th, Jorge Celaya sold 5,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $91,250.00.
- On Tuesday, August 16th, Jorge Celaya sold 5,080 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $101,904.80.
Liquidity Services Trading Down 2.8 %
NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.43. The company has a market cap of $562.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.41. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $28.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidity Services
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LQDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd.
About Liquidity Services
Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.
