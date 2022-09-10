Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Director Robert Hayman Acquires 4,967 Shares of Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) Director Robert Hayman purchased 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $49,918.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,472.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

EOLS opened at $10.36 on Friday. Evolus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $581.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Evolus in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 195.5% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,632,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,140,000 after buying an additional 2,403,517 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evolus by 521.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,096 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,249,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Evolus by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,084,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,833,000 after purchasing an additional 750,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Evolus by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,317,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 636,109 shares during the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

