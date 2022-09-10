Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund Sells 8,115 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 8,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $102,167.85. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 264,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,950.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Adam Thorngate-Gottlund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 5,945 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $76,987.75.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 1,560 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $23,088.00.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

CRDO stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $46.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 333.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRDO. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,129,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,285,000. 22.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

