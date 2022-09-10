Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) EVP Andrew R. Harrison Sells 3,275 Shares

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.07. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.44. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Several analysts have commented on ALK shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 248.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 36,931 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 103.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 83,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 42,296 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

