PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) CEO David A. Lorber Acquires 4,575 Shares of Stock

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) CEO David A. Lorber purchased 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.05 per share, with a total value of $169,503.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 76,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,625.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PhenixFIN Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PFX opened at $37.01 on Friday. PhenixFIN Co. has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The stock has a market cap of $81.42 million, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.41.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.43). PhenixFIN had a positive return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PhenixFIN Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PhenixFIN Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PhenixFIN

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th were issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PhenixFIN stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of PhenixFIN at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut PhenixFIN from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

PhenixFIN Company Profile

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

