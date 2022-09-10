DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCUGet Rating) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of DocuSign from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair cut shares of DocuSign from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of DocuSign from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.50.

DOCU opened at $64.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.76. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $288.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.31 and a beta of 1.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCUGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its holdings in DocuSign by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in DocuSign by 6.3% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 25.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

