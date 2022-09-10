Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Given New $250.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $245.22.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.6 %

CASY stock opened at $221.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $223.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.98. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 15.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

See Also

