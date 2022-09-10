Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Director Bryan H. Lawrence Sells 7,732 Shares of Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $201,573.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,548.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE REPX opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.29. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $473.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REPX shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 14.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 8.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth $48,000. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.