Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Corning to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.64.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning has a twelve month low of $30.63 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average is $35.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,997,293,000 after acquiring an additional 384,619 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Corning by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $630,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after acquiring an additional 943,020 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,763,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $370,673,000 after acquiring an additional 254,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

