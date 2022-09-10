Bank of America Cuts Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target to $41.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.14.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $34.20 on Friday. Adient has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $50.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.20.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Adient had a net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Adient’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adient will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adient in the second quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adient by 2.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adient in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Adient in the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

