Wedgewood Partners Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.1% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of AT&T by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,847,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634,150 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Cowen reduced their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

