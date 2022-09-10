Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 608 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after buying an additional 74,933 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 100,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,736,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Up 2.6 %

CVX opened at $159.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.69. The company has a market cap of $314.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $93.31 and a 1-year high of $182.40.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.15.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

