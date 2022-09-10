Smith Anglin Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned 0.24% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDYV. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $65.81 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.64 and a 12-month high of $73.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.82.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

