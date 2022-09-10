Personal Capital Advisors Corp Trims Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,508,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,968,697 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $187,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,148,000 after buying an additional 16,427,528 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,403,000 after buying an additional 6,040,033 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,111,000 after buying an additional 1,087,593 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,282,000 after buying an additional 1,063,128 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 220.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 736,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,781,000 after buying an additional 507,207 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $111.10 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.85 and a one year high of $131.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.75.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.