Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Insider Richard Lampen Acquires 10,000 Shares

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) insider Richard Lampen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of 4.55 per share, for a total transaction of 45,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,026,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,670,224.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard Lampen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

On Wednesday, June 29th, Richard Lampen bought 10,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 4.69 per share, for a total transaction of 46,900.00.

Douglas Elliman Trading Up 6.8 %

DOUG opened at 4.86 on Friday. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a twelve month low of 4.42 and a twelve month high of 12.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 5.96.

Douglas Elliman Dividend Announcement

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported 0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.21 by -0.08. The firm had revenue of 364.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 379.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Elliman

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Alden Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,689,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.