Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Insider Karen Penrose Acquires 190 Shares

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Rating) insider Karen Penrose purchased 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$210.00 ($146.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,900.00 ($27,902.10).

On Friday, August 26th, Karen Penrose acquired 232 shares of Cochlear stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$213.94 ($149.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,634.08 ($34,709.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for adults and children worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

