Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo Sells 378 Shares

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 378 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $36,563.94. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,028.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Wayne Deangelo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

ALGT opened at $99.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.71. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $93.31 and a 1 year high of $215.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth about $951,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 20.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 20.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.60.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also

