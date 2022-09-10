Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo Sells 378 Shares

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 378 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $36,563.94. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,028.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Scott Wayne Deangelo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 1st, Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00.
Allegiant Travel Stock Performance
ALGT opened at $99.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.71. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $93.31 and a 1 year high of $215.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth about $951,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 20.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 20.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ALGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.60.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
