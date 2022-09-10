Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar Sells 4,035 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $34,701.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,808.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Ramin Sayar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 8th, Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $33,167.70.
- On Friday, July 8th, Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $33,530.85.
- On Thursday, June 23rd, Ramin Sayar sold 21,823 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $173,056.39.
- On Tuesday, June 21st, Ramin Sayar sold 41,496 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $317,859.36.
- On Wednesday, June 15th, Ramin Sayar sold 30,883 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $225,754.73.
Sumo Logic Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $19.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SUMO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,234,000 after purchasing an additional 397,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,312,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,670,000 after purchasing an additional 86,882 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,433,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,296,000 after purchasing an additional 492,080 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,159,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,965,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,220,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,289,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.
About Sumo Logic
Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.
