V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Director Stephen L. Waechter Purchases 1,000 Shares

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) Director Stephen L. Waechter acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $33,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

V2X Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of VVX stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.06. V2X, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $52.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get V2X alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VVX shares. Raymond James started coverage on V2X in a report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded V2X from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

About V2X

V2X, Inc is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.