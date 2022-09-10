Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) VP Marvin Cheng Sells 1,721 Shares of Stock

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) VP Marvin Cheng sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $31,322.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,752,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,895,663.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marvin Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Marvin Cheng sold 800 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $14,848.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Marvin Cheng sold 1,000 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $18,600.00.

Shares of Karat Packaging stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.22. The company has a market cap of $372.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.51. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $25.57.

Karat Packaging ( NASDAQ:KRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.51 million. Karat Packaging had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 16.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Karat Packaging by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 400,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 36,531 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Karat Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Karat Packaging by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 450,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. 21.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

