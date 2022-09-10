Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) CFO Christopher T. Porter Acquires 5,000 Shares

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) CFO Christopher T. Porter purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 57,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Landsea Homes Trading Down 0.3 %

LSEA stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The firm has a market cap of $245.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average is $7.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LSEA shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on Landsea Homes from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSEA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

