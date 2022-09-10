Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) CFO Christopher T. Porter Acquires 5,000 Shares

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) CFO Christopher T. Porter purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 57,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Landsea Homes Trading Down 0.3 %
LSEA stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The firm has a market cap of $245.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average is $7.46.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on LSEA shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on Landsea Homes from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th.
Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.
