Symbio Holdings Limited (ASX:SYM) Insider Leanne Heywood Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Symbio Holdings Limited (ASX:SYM – Get Rating) insider Leanne Heywood purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.50 ($2.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,500.00 ($12,237.76).

Symbio Price Performance

Symbio Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

About Symbio

Symbio Holdings Limited provides communication services to software companies, telecom providers, and enterprise customers in Australia and Internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Communications Platform as a Service, Unified Communications as a Service, and Telecom as a Service.

