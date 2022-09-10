ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) CTO Ram Kumar Puppala Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) CTO Ram Kumar Puppala purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $22,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 49,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,754.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
ACI Worldwide Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $22.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.10. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60.
ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.22 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACIW shares. Stephens assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd.
About ACI Worldwide
ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.
