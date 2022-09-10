ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) CTO Ram Kumar Puppala Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) CTO Ram Kumar Puppala purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $22,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 49,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,754.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $22.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.10. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.22 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ACI Worldwide

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 107,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 23,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 398,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,811,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACIW shares. Stephens assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

About ACI Worldwide

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.