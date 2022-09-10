Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Director Steven Denbaars Sells 7,000 Shares

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,825.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Akoustis Technologies Trading Up 4.2 %

Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoustis Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,096,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 89,853 shares during the last quarter. Resonate Capital LLC bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 503,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,554,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,606,000 after acquiring an additional 189,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 40.0% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

