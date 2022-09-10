Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Director Michael John Sullivan Acquires 2,000 Shares

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) Director Michael John Sullivan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,800.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Heartland Express Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of HTLD opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.64. Heartland Express had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HTLD. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Heartland Express to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Heartland Express by 148.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Heartland Express by 353.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Heartland Express by 135.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Heartland Express by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.