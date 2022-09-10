Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Director Michael W. Dunne Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) Director Michael W. Dunne bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $22,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,978.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Iterum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ITRM stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a current ratio of 9.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

