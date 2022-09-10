Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $21,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,907 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,819.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 8th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 13,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $342,495.00.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $22,070.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $20.43 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.75 and a quick ratio of 10.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.45 EPS for the current year.

ARQT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,443,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,712,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,357,000 after buying an additional 155,087 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,644,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,840,000 after buying an additional 652,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,531,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,489,000 after buying an additional 16,770 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 17.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,396,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,758,000 after purchasing an additional 206,925 shares during the period.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

