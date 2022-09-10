Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) VP John Gyurci Sells 1,035 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) VP John Gyurci sold 1,035 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $20,886.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,652.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.52 and a beta of 0.51.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.16). Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,061,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,189,000 after purchasing an additional 890,165 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 664,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,389,000 after purchasing an additional 86,503 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $9,769,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 592,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,505,000 after purchasing an additional 134,667 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Featured Articles

