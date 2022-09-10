AMP Limited (ASX:AMP) Insider Andrea Slattery Acquires 18,000 Shares of Stock

AMP Limited (ASX:AMP – Get Rating) insider Andrea Slattery purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.11 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,980.00 ($13,972.03).

AMP Limited operates as a wealth management company in Australia and internationally. It operates through Australian wealth management (AWM), AMP Bank, AMP Capital, and New Zealand wealth management segments. The AWM segment provides advice, retirement income, and managed investments products, as well as offers superannuation, retirement, and investment solutions; wealth management solutions for retail and corporate; and financial advice and equity investments services.

