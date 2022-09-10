AMP Limited (ASX:AMP) Insider Andrea Slattery Acquires 18,000 Shares of Stock

AMP Limited (ASX:AMP – Get Rating) insider Andrea Slattery purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.11 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,980.00 ($13,972.03).
AMP Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 618.09.
AMP Company Profile
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for AMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.