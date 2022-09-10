Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van Acquires 2,650 Shares

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van acquired 2,650 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $19,477.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,982.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. Prospect Capital Co. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

