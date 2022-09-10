Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Purchased by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,046,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124,224 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $318,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 611,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 203,911 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 151,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,938,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,675,000 after acquiring an additional 368,181 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

PDBC opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $22.73.

