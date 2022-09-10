Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 7,901.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,500,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,419,434 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 1.8% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $394,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.10.

